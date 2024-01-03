Ancelotti confirms Brazil contact before signing new Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he spoke with Brazil about coaching their national side while his future at Bernabeu was up in the air.



Ancelotti’s previous deal with Real Madrid had been due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, and it was widely thought that he would take charge of Brazil this summer.



Last July, president of the Brazil Football Confederation Ednaldo Rodrigues said that Ancelotti would become Tite’s permanent replacement ahead of the Copa America.



However, the 64-year-old has always maintained that his first choice would be to sign a new deal at Bernabeu, and it was confirmed at the end of last year that he had signed a new deal until June 2026.



“Very happy with my renewal. It has been simple. There have been no problems or doubts. Very happy to continue for another two years as Real Madrid coach,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of the La Liga clash with Mallorca on Wednesday.



“For me, the fact that the club wants to continue with me is valuable, not the fact that they announced it in the middle of the season.



“I have always said that I was in no hurry. The club has chosen to announce it now because they are happy with the work we are doing.



“The reality is that everyone knew that I had contact with Ednaldo (Brazil) and I thank him for that. He was very interested and wanted me to coach Brazil.



“But all this was pending my situation with Real Madrid. The contact existed but in the end, it went the way I wanted, which was to continue.”



Ancelotti also paid tribute to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is believed to be one of the driving forces behind the Italian being handed an extension.



“Florentino Perez maintains his motivation and love for this team. It is a love that is born and grows since he was a child. He has a fantastic track record. He has clear ideas about the future of the club, which is in very good hands,” said the head coach.

Ancelotti led the club to the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and Champions League titles during the 2021-22 campaign and then delivered more silverware last term, lifting the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.



Real Madrid are also enjoying a successful 2023-24 campaign, with the team top of the La Liga table, level on points (45) with second-placed Girona.



Los Blancos are also through to the knockout round of the Champions League, while they will take on Arandina in the Copa del Rey this weekend ahead of a Spanish Super Cup semi-final with Atletico Madrid next week.