As Nigeria experiences various challenges, former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has warned that if nothing is done to address the growing tension in the country, it might lead to a point of return.

Abubakar described as unfortunate the recent ethnic attacks in some parts of the country, which he said has added to the embers of disunity and anarchy.

He added that the country’s cup is already filled with incidences of insurgency, kidnaping and armed banditry and robbery.

The former Head of State while appealing to Nigerian citizens who have borne so much pain and suffering to remain resilient and patient, reminded them that “thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breathe of their own country”.

He stressed: “These times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep the country united.

“The last thing we need is for the enemies to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in the rank.

“Let us all rally together in this hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another.

“We do not have the luxury of trading blames.”

While commending the security agencies for their sacrifices, Abdulsalami appealed to the new Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to rise to the urgent demand of the moment by rallying their troops and designing the best strategy for ending thus tragic war that has continued to consume and destroy the foundations of the country.

General Abubakar commended President Muhammadu Buhari for exploring all measures and ensuring the tension is lowered, pointing out: “We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians, calling for calm in these difficult times.”

He equally urged the Traditional Rulers to rise up to the current situation as they have a great role to play towards mobilising Nigerians on the need to live in peace with one another