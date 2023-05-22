Ananse Africa, Ecobank offer free digital marketing, e-commerce training for fashion creatives

Ananse Africa, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced the second edition of its free e-commerce and digital marketing training for fashion creatives in Nigeria. The hybrid training scheduled for Thursday, 25 May 2023 by 1000am, will hold at the Ecobank Pan Africa Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The training is part of a wider initiative aimed at equipping African fashion entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital economy. It covers various topics, including the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, SEO, social media marketing campaigns, content strategies, online advertising, and more.

The training programme is open to all fashion creatives, whether they are just starting out or are already established in the industry. Attendees are expected to learn from some of the industry’s brightest minds. There will be interactive sessions, hands-on training, networking opportunities, and more, designed to help fashion creatives leverage technology to grow their businesses. Qualifying attendees will also receive a free product photoshoot session with a professional photographer to help them showcase their designs across multiple digital platforms.

Registration for the event is now open for participants ( link here to register). Alternatively, they can send an email to care@ananse.com for more information.

In his comment, Samuel Mensah, Founder of Ananse Africa said “we are excited to be hosting this event in Lagos, and we believe it will be a game-changer for fashion creatives in Nigeria. By giving them the skills, they need to succeed in the digital age, we can help African designers reach new markets and build thriving businesses that have a positive impact on their communities”.

Also speaking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, noted that Ecobank is delighted to once again partner with Ananse and Mastercard Foundation to organize this training program. For her, it aligns with the focus of the bank, enabling SMEs to grow their businesses to compete in the global market.

“The impact this innovative training is having on the target groups cannot be quantified. We are glad that the programme is helping to equip women fashion entrepreneurs with valuable business skills to empower and equip them in their chosen field in fashion,” she stated.

This initiative is part of a larger training programme taking place in five African countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and take your fashion business to the next level. Register today.