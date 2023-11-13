Anambra: YPP Ward Chairman shot dead ahead of rerun poll

Chief Joe Moghalu, a grassroots politician and Ward Chairman of the Young Progressives Party in Anambra State, has been shot dead.

Chinwe Nnabuife, the member representing Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the National Assembly, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Sunday

Chief Moghalu until his death was the Ward Chairman of the Young Progressives Party in Agbiligba Nanka.

He was shot in the leg and stomach shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting he organised for Nnabuife on Saturday ahead of the yet to be scheduled rerun election in the ward, following the decision of the Anambra State Elections Petitions Tribunal and Court of Appeal.

Nnabuife said they had a fruitful meeting, but about one hour later the news of the tragic murder of ward chairman and grassroots politician reached her.

She described the murder of her supporter as “inhumane and devastating”.

She said the deceased was rushed to a hospital in Adazi Ani, which could not save him, before he was moved to the teaching hospital in Nnewi, where he was confirmed dead.

She said: “Yes, it was my ward chairman that was gunned down.

“It was not up to one hour after I left him after a stakeholders meeting that I was called and told he was shot and dead.

“The tribunal and Court of Appeal had ruled that we should have a runoff election within 90 days.

“That was why we started mobilising and preparing.

“It is a black Sunday for me.

“He was killed in his own village by assailants who eyewitnesses said called him saboteur three times while shooting him.

“The runoff is actually in that area.

“It is painful.

“They just killed a family man and a great political ally.”

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the incident.

He said whoever was responsible for the killing will have a date with the law.

Adeoye said: “We shall definitely follow it up and whoever is responsible for killing him will have a date with the hangman.”