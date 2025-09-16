Anambra to expend N3.5b on empowerment of 8,300 youths

The Anambra Government has confirmed plans to support 8,300 youths with N3.5 billion, under the second batch of its ‘1Youth2Skills Plus’ programme.

Mr Patrick Aghamba, the state Commissioner for Youth Development, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Aghamba said the empowerment package is meant to enable beneficiaries to establish and expand their businesses after successful completion of their entrepreneurial and vocational training.

“The graduation and empowerment ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 23, at the International Conference Centre, Awka.

“The Governor. Chukwuma Soludo will personally hand over the financial support packages to the beneficiaries.

“Mr Governor will equally unveil other initiatives aimed at creating a new generation of millionaires and smart entrepreneurs in Anambra,” he said.

The commissioner stated that 5,000 youths were empowered in the first batch of the programme, receiving financial support amounting to N2 billion, along with mentorship and cooperative assistance.

He added that the government expanded the initiative to ensure that more youths were included and adequately supported in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

“Soludo’s administration is determined to make Anambra a hub of innovation, productivity and prosperity by building the next set of millionaires in the state.

“We appreciate the governor for sustaining the revolutionary investment in the future of Anambra youths.

“I urge the beneficiaries to see the support not as a handout but as a challenge to innovate, grow, and become job creators for multiplier effects across the state,” he said.

The ‘1Youth2Skills’ programme is a capacity-building workshop that trains youth in various areas such as agriculture, ICT, fashion, crafts, services, cake making, and other sectors.

In a related development, Anambra government said last week that it will construct another airport at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

This comes less than four years after the inauguration of the Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport, Umeri. (NAN)

