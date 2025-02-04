Anambra: Three siblings killed, bodies dumped in deep freezer

Three siblings, a boy and two girls, have allegedly been murdered by yet-to-be identified killers in Nnewichi, Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The siblings, aged nine, seven, five, were suspected to have been murdered by the assailants who swooped on them in their house.

Vanguard gathered that the eldest of the siblings, a girl, Chikaima Daviana Ejezie, 9; second daughter, Chimziterem Dominica, 7; and the only son, Chimdilim David, Ejezie, 5, were left in their apartment by their mother, Chikazor Ejezie, said to be a lecturer and nurse, to participate in an examination on the fateful day the alleged killers of her children struck.

Mrs. Ejezie, according to Vanguard source, was said to have returned from the examination and found her apartment widely opened, quite unusual and unlike her children, if they are not indoors, or in the absence of their parents.

Mrs. Ejezie was said to be worried on why her apartment will be left so open with none of her children around, and as a result started looking for them in and outside the apartment without finding them.

Her curiosity according to Vanguard source, to know why her children were not in the house and her apartment left wild open, led her to go to the deep freezer to know if they were hungry and didn’t eat their food and probably went out to buy something, but on opening the deep freezer, she met her greatest shock, the bodies of her children squeezed allegedly inside the deep freezer.

Confirming the ugly incident to newsmen in Nnewi, father of the murdered siblings, Udobi Ejezie, who is based in Irrua, a town in Esan Central Local Government Area in Edo State, said he was informed by his wife who called to tell him about the incident, which made him rush back to Nnewichi.

According to Mr. Ejezie: “My wife told me after searching for the kids by herself and a search party, without success, and in despair the deep freezer was opened and behold, the dead bodies of the kids were found there.”

According to the badly shattered father of the deceased siblings: “In the house, a bungalow where we live, we have two other tenants and the landlord, the kids were eating when the assailants stormed the house in the afternoon because we found food in plates that were likely to have been forcefully abandoned by the children.”

Vanguard gathered that the corpses of the kids have been deposited at a morgue and the incident reported at Central Police Station, Nnewi.

Vanguard equally gathered that parents of the siblings are badly devastated, particularly their mother who collapsed when the bodies of her children were being removed from the deep freezer to be taken to the mortuary.

Calls made to the Anambra State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, were not responded to.

A text message to his phone to confirm the incident has equally received no response at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News.

