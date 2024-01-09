Anambra suspends monarch for conferring chieftaincy title on Ubah

The Anambra State Government, through the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, has suspended the traditional ruler of the Neni Kingdom, H.R.H Igwe Damian O. Ezeani.

Neni is in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Igwe Ezeani was suspended for conferring a chieftaincy title on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress is reportedly getting set to battle for the governorship position ahead of the 2025 governorship election in the state.

The suspension of the monarch was conveyed in a letter titled, ‘Notice of suspension of your recognition as traditional ruler of Neni’, which was signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne and dated January 8, 2024, with reference number MLGCCA/HC/2022/T/025/001/103.

It was also copied to the Commissioner of Police in Anambra and Director, Department of State Services, Anambra State and made available to journalists on Monday.

It read, “The Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in Anambra (issued by the traditional rulers) provides that no traditional ruler can confer Chieftaincy title on anyone from outside his domain (his community) without obtaining the permission of the traditional ruler of the recipient’s community.

“Furthermore, in the interest of security, order and good governance of the state, the state government has equally in addition to the Code of Conduct issued a directive through this Ministry to the effect that no such chieftaincy title should be conferred by a traditional ruler on a recipient outside his town/community without obtaining clearance from the Ministry.

“Among other reasons, this regulation is to curtail observed abuses including a growing trend whereby a minority of traditional rulers have demonstrated a penchant for trading Chieftaincy titles for money thereby bringing the traditional institution to ridicule and disrepute.

“A vast majority of traditional rulers conduct their exalted office with dignity and integrity and stick to the Code of Conduct and directives of the Ministry.

“However, a tiny few still act recklessly and in total disregard for the Code of Conduct of their office and directives of the supervising Ministry.

“For example, a few days ago, a former traditional ruler deposed by a Court of law went ahead to confer phantom Chieftaincy titles on 40 individuals in one day (some with questionable characters).”

The state government said such conduct was unacceptable, insisting that it was a brazen disregard for law and order as well as directives by lawful authorities, which cannot be tolerated in the new Anambra of today.

“We have received confirmed reports that you, as the traditional ruler of Neni, conferred such a phantom Chieftaincy title today on one Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in violation of the Code of Conduct and without clearance from the Ministry.

“Whether or not your action was for pecuniary reasons as being insinuated in many quarters is irrelevant. What is important is that your action is an affront to order and good governance.

“In the light of the above, and for order and good governance, I am directed to inform you that Mr Governor has in the exercise of his powers under Section 2 (C) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law, 2020, suspended your recognition as Traditional Ruler of Neni until further notice.

“You are also by this letter, required to show cause why your Certificate of Recognition should not be withdrawn in line with the Traditional Rulers Law.

“In the meantime, you are advised in your interest, to stop parading yourself forthwith, as the traditional ruler of the Neni community. Please accept the assurances of my regards,” the statement added.