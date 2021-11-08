Anambra: Supporters troop to Soludo’s home ahead of poll declaration

Supporters and well-wishers on Sunday night gathered at the home of All Progressives Grand Alliance’s candidate for the Anambra State governorship election, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area as they awaited the result.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced results of 19 out of the 21 LGAs in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that political associates, youths and women in their hundreds thronged to Soludo’s resident at Isuofia as they awaited the announcement of the result.

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said they believed Soludo would emerge winner at the end of the process.

Chioma Ocha said she was happy because a governor would emerge from her community.

Ocha said: “We are here to show solidarity to our brother and son while we wait for INEC to announce the final result.

“But I’m particularly happy that my town, Isuofia, will be producing the next governor of Anambra.

“That is a very big achievement.”

Also speaking, Chinedu Ogubuiro, said he came to jubilate with Soludo ahead of INEC’s announcement.

“I am one of Soludo’s kinsmen and I want to be on ground to celebrate with him when INEC announce the results of the election,” he said.

Soludo, who joined the crowd in singing, urged them to be patient as INEC announces the results of the election.