Anambra suggests new Federal Allocation formula

The Anambra State Government has proposed a new revenue sharing formula for the three tiers of governments, saying states should be getting a lump share of 50 per cent.

Dr. Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra, made the position of the state known in Awka, the state capital.

He spoke on Wednesday at the opening session of a sensitization exercise organised by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Okeke, who represented Governor Willie Obiano, said it will be proper for states to be receiving 50 per cent, Local Governments 30 per cent, while 20 per cent should go to the Federal Government.

He explained that the suggestion was due to enormous work being done by states and local governments when compared to that done by the federal government.

Okeke used the medium to commend RMAFC for listing Anambra among the oil bearing states of the federation.

“We look forward to receiving our own share of accrual from the 13 per cent oil derivation by the end of this September,” he said.

Justice Charles Okaa, representative of the Anambra State Chief Judge at the event, stressed the need for adequate allocation for law enforcement arms of government.

Okaa said if Nigeria must experience all sectoral development, law enforcement must be duly taken care of in terms of funds allocated to them.

Chima Okafor, Federal Commissioner, RMAFC, in-charge of Anambra State, said the exercise was in line with the constitutional mandate of the commission.

Okafor said paragraph 32(A and B) of part 1 to the third Schedule of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended empowers the commission to review revenue formula from time to time to conform with changing realities.

He urged participants drawn from state and local governments, traditional rulers, civil society Organisations and the media to speak specifically on issues bothering on sharing formula.

Okafor noted that more programmes were lined up by the commission to address other issues.