Ebele Obiano, the First Lady of Anambra State, has shared a video online as she received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported in January that she received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States of America.

Obiano revealed in a video that she just took the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine and is waiting to see if there would be any reaction.

She said: “Hello, I just took my second shot of COVID-19 vaccine and I am waiting here for 30 minutes to see if I will have any reaction.

“Other than that, once it’s 30 minutes from now, I will be good to go.

“I have been advised to take time and all should there be any fevers or any kind of reactions.

“Other than that everything is good.

“I advice people to take the shot.

“It’s part of what will keep us alive and save us from this pandemic.

“Thank you bye bye.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady was roasted online after she shared a video of herself taking the first shot.

Nigerians attacked her for taking the vaccine in the US when the same hasn’t been made available to residents of Anambra State.

Obiano in a statement said she received the vaccine and shared the video to encourage everyone to take it.

She also stated that she took it to dismiss claims that the vaccine is meant to kill Africans.