Anambra speaks on reported attack of hospital stealing of four babies

The Anambra State Government has denied the report that gunmen attacked a hospital in Nkpologwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state and stole four newborn babies.

The Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, made the position of the Government known in a statement on Friday.

Nwosu said: “The Government of Anambra State wishes to state in very clear terms that the report is not true. No such attack took place in Anambra State and no babies were abducted.

“These are mere fictions, sponsored through dishonest and unethical reporters to create fear among Ndi Anambra, but they will not succeed as government has ensured there is enough boots on ground to protect our people this Yuletide.

“Anybody that dares government’s resolve to ensure a peaceful season will only have himself to blame. Government is urging Ndi Anambra to go about their normal businesses without fear.”





