Anambra signage agency prosecutes 5000 cases in eight years

The immediate past Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) Chief Jude Emecheta, initiated and prosecuted about 5,000 cases against erring clients between 2014 and 2022.

Emecheta who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka Wednesday indicated that the law establishing ANSAA was responsible for the huge number of cases.

He said the agency’s law was an adaptation of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) which did not consider the differences in the economies of the two states.

He called for review of the agency’s Law and strengthening of its operations to make it more viable.

“In the last eight years, we were able to market ANSAA to Anambra people, we made them know the agency and understand the need to pay signage fees to the state government.

“We had about 5,000 court cases and won all but the law establishing ANSAA did not consider the economy of Lagos where a head dresser in Mushin or Ikotun both suburbs cannot be rated with a head dresser in Ozubulu or Mgbakwu.

“So what we need now is for the governor to empower ANSAA and rejig the law to make it take cognisance of Anambra economy which is not at par with Lagos where the existing one was imported from,” he said.

Emecheta said ANSAA was able to regulate activities of outdoor Advertising firms and sanitized the Anambra sky space.

He revealed about nine Light Emission Diodes worth about N750 million were attracted to Anambra in spite of the electricity and other operational challenges.

The Advertising Expert said the agency could generate as much as N1 Billion internal revenue for Anambra if optimally explored.

“Before now, clients used to compete for one spot but we decentralised all that engendered positive competition in the industry.

“ANSAA was voted as the best State Owned Agency in Nigeria for 2020/2021; so I am fulfilled that I had the opportunity to serve.

”The agency is now a beautiful bride in Anambra, we are only second to maybe LASAA of Lagos which has critical mass for revenue generation.

“This is an agency government can rely on for a large part of its internal revenue earning, though the pandemic, EndSARS and insecurity since 2020 have really hampered our ability to meet our projections,” he said.