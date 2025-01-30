Anambra security outfit busts criminal hideout, recovers cache of weapons

Operatives of the Anambra State security outfit, “Agunechemba”, on Thursday, raided a notorious criminal hideout at Enugwu-Agidi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state and recovered no fewer than 14 gụns of different brands.

The “Agunechemba” troops, according to a post on one of its social media handles, sacked the area with other security outfits like the police, Department of State Services, military and vigilantes.

The post further revealed that the items, which were recovered during the operation include two AK-47 rifles, eight pump action gụns, four locally-made pistols, three packets of cartridges (101 cartridges), four empty magazines of AK-47 rifles, three cutlasses, one Baofeng radio, one motorcycle, and some charms.

It was also gathered that the officers apprehended a member of a suspected kidnapping syndicate during the raid.

However, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Policing, who oversees the operations, Ken Emeakayi, could not be reached for further details as he did not respond to calls and messages to his telephone line.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not also confirm the development saying he had not been briefed about the exercise.

