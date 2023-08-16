Anambra seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Anambra Government Wednesday sealed an orphanage home, Arrow of God Community Children’s Home at Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of the State..

The State’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, while speaking to Reporters after sealing the facility, said the licence of its owner had also been withdrawn indefinitely.

Obinabo said the action followed a news report accusing the ministry of involvement in illegal adoption of a baby girl in connivance with one of the registered homes in the state.

She added that the founder of the orphanage home, Rev. Deborah Ogo, presently at large, had ignored her invitation to explain.

According to her, the founder’s refusal to honour the invitation of the ministry contributed to sealing the facility in collaboration with security operatives.

The commissioner said that a total of 20 children, comprising 10 boys, nine girls and a newborn were rescued from the facility and were currently in the ministry’s custody.

She said that appropriate steps have been taken to trace and reunite the children with their respective families.

Obinabo said that the ministry was neither aware of any adoption with the orphanage home, nor did the adoption process pass through the ministry.

She identified major irregularities that characterised the adoption process such as absence of three signatures which must be hers, Head of Child Unit and Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

Obinabo also said the court that was used for the adoption process was not certified by the Ministry.

“Part of our mandate is to fight illegal adoption and we have put up measures to address that, including rules and regulations guiding operations of orphanages in the state.

“We have designated courts and the homes are aware of these courts because they are not supposed to use any other courts, so that we can be in control of all adoptions.

“But the Arrow of God went against the instructions. I found out that the founder carried out the adoption through one court in Nnewi to back up her nefarious acts.

“As soon as we saw the video, we rushed to the facility with police but discovered that the owners had disappeared, abandoning the entire children.

“We immediately sealed the facility and withdrew their licence, while we brought the entire kids to the ministry to ensure their safety and upkeep,”she said.

Obinabo warned other orphanage operators involved in illegal adoption to desist from such nefarious acts.

She also urged intending adoptive parents to be wary of those parading themselves as the ministry’s consultants in facilitating adoption processes.

“The ministry has not engaged the services of any consultant. Always report any suspicious activity found in any orphanage to us for appropriate actions,” she urged.