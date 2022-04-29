Anambra sacks 30 markets caretaker leaderships, fixes date for elections

The Anambra State Government has dissolved caretaker committees of 30 markets in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The statement also announced the reconstitution of new caretaker committees, which would be made public on or before May 12.

It said the decision was in line with the vision of Soludo aimed at making Anambra State regain its place as the number one place in trade and commerce.

It also suspended any increase in the levies collected in the market by unions or government.

It said: “The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rolled out policies to reform and modernise markets and make shopping pleasurable.

“The government intends to strengthen the markets’ leaderships to involve progressive governance, so that the unions can become effective partners in the modernisation of the markets.

“Consequently, we announce the immediate dissolution of caretaker committees in some markets across Anambra state including: Onitsha main market, G.B.O market, Bridge head market (Ogbo Ogwu), Ochanja central market, Nwugo Market (beer market), Progress market, Millenium market, Ochanja area market, Sokoto Road Main Market, NASPA Nnewi, Electrical/electronics dealers market Nnewi.”

Also affected are plant parts market Nnewi, Agba Edo United (F-line Market, Nnewi), Ofuobi traders association in Nnewi, Ogbofere Market, Ogbaru plastic market, Shoe Manufacturing Market in Ogbaru, Iron Dealers market in Onitsha, Abada international market and Okoro Ichida market.

Others are the General motors parts Okpoko; Bicycle Spare Parts, Ogbunike; Nkpor Mainmarket; Grain seed market, Obosi; Synthetic fabrics, Ogidi; Building Materials, Ogidi; Stockfish International, Obosi; New Motor Spare Parts, Obosi; Odera Market; and Oye Uga Market.

The government also announced that new caretaker committees will be launched on or before May 12 for Ose Okwodu, Ogbaru main market (relief market), which elections were deemed flawed.

It said a framework would be out in place for transparent, free and fair elections across affected markets by Option A4 between March and April, 2023.

It stated: “Government will create a credible voter register across all markets by accrediting only properly registered members of each market, as those eligible to vote in elections in the market.

“Eligibility for voting in any market election will henceforth be based on participation in the enumeration process.”