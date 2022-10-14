Anambra roads 15th on list of death trap roads in Nigeria – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the National Bureau of Statistics has ranked roads in Anambra 15th on the list of roads that constitute death traps in Nigeria.

The Sector Commander in Anambra State, Adeoye Irelewuyi, said this on Thursday at the in Akwa, the state capital.

Irelewuyi spoke at the flag-off of the 2022 Ember Months Safety Campaign.

The campaign has the theme: “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive.”

Irelewuyi said: “The task of road traffic and safety management is a daunting challenge to both the government and the citizens.

“Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Anambra roads occupy 15th position on the list of death trap roads in Nigeria.

“We should not allow the trend to continue.

“This campaign is however apt as it covers casualty factors, which include speeding, overloading, use of unsafe tyres, drunk driving, non-use of seat belt and so on.”

Irelewuyi said that the Corps would step up public enlightenment in motor parks, Churches, Mosques and the media on safe driving culture.

He said: “The Corps has also trained about 1,500 Neighbourhood Rescue Team across the state to assist in rescue efforts.

“We urge residents and road users to cooperate with FRSC, especially at this Ember months period to reduce the rate of fatalities on our roads.”

The Sector Commander appreciated the Special Marshals in the state for the ongoing construction of a clinic at Nteje on the Awka-Onitsha Expressway.

Irelewuyi said when completed, the clinic will reduce response time to crashes along the axis.

Also speaking, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Chukwuma Njoku, urged drivers to be focused while driving, ensure their vehicles were in good condition and always obey traffic laws.

Njoku said: “High travel rate, overloading, speeding and drunk driving are some the characteristics of the Ember months.

“Speeding is a critical offence in FRSC because it poses serious challenge to other road users.

“We are setting up 24 hours traffic surveillance on the highways to ensure drivers comply with the maximum speed limit.”

In his remarks, Governor Chukwuma Soludo said the government had declared a state of emergency on roads in the state.

Soludo, who was represented by Patricia Igwebuike, Commissioner for Transportation, said the government had commenced the construction and rehabilitation of 10,000 kilometres of roads across the state.

He said: “This administration values the lives of residents and decided to commence massive road projects.

“The tragedies on our roads are avoidable, so we urge road users to take responsibility for their lives by obeying all traffic rules.

“The state government will continue to work with the FRSC to educate motorists on how to drive safely and ensure safety on our roads.”