Anambra rising, refused to borrow one kobo to fund budget — Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has indicated the state is on an upward trajectory, reiterating that it is more than ready for investment and has refused to borrow one kobo to fund its budget.

Soludo made this known at the launch of the homeland consciousness initiative to encourage the indigenous people of Anambra State in the diaspora to start thinking of their homeland and take part in the development of the State.

The initiative championed by the governor was formally launched on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Villa Park, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

He said: “It is time for us to make decisions and take necessary steps that will shape the future of our homeland and reinforce our shared identity, commitment and responsibility as Ndi Anambra, both at home and in the diaspora.

“Our homeland is not just a place, it is our heritage, our pride and the foundation upon which we must build a prosperous future.”

Soludo reiterated that his administration’s mission is to turn the state from a departure lounge into an investment destination hub through strategic partnerships with critical stakeholders.

He said Anambra is doing well on the education, urbanisation, sports, and economic empowerment fronts and more importantly security.

Highlighting some of his administration’s achievements, Soludo said the state has successfully eradicated all forms of payment in all its public schools which in turn has reduced the percentage of out-of-school children in the state.

The governor also revealed that the master plan to develop and build the state to an enviable heights is ready for implementation.

Also Read:

He noted that the state is doing well in its IGR and as well making sure that every kobo spent is accounted for.

Speaking on the recent arrest of Oke-Ite practitioners, Soludo said there is freedom of worship but the state will not condone nor hesitate to deal with any misconduct or malpractices.

He added that hard drugs related activities are now property offenses in the state.

The governor also mentioned that the state is working on establishing a pharmaceutical drug market hub that will be the best in Africa as a way to discourage the sale of fake or expired products.

On security, Soludo said his administration has already taken some measures to ensure there is maximum protection for indigenes and residents of the state.

He also mentioned that people involved in cultism and land-grabbing have been given amnesty by the state and whoever refused to key into it will face the consequences.

Post Views: 3