Anambra resident doctors suspend warning strike

The Association of Resident Doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka in Anambra has suspended its seven-day warning strike.

This is contained in a statement signed by the ARD-COOUTH President and Secretary, Dr Joy Okwumuo and Dr Chukwubuike Ifekudu, on Saturday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the resident doctors embarked on the warning strike on Thursday to press for better working conditions.

The statement instructed members to resume their duties effective from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, as the government had approved their demands.

“The decision to suspend the strike followed the approval for release of the Medical Residency Training Fund and a 100 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo by the end of September.

“The governor also approved allowances for house officers, rural posting for previously skipped departments, accoutrements, and specialist allowances from CONMESS 5 step 5 for resident doctors.

“The government also approved payment of accumulated arrears, including the previously skipped approved 2024 hazard allowance arrears,” it said.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to working with the hospital’s Chief Medical Director to implement approved decisions.

It also emphasised the urgent need to recruit resident doctors and house officers to meet medical college staffing standards and curb brain drain.

The association reiterated its call for the accreditation of the Family Medicine, Radiology, and Anaesthesiology departments to enable members to sit for professional exams.

It, however, expressed gratitude to Soludo, the Head of Service, Commissioner for Health, COOUTH management, Nigerian Medical Association, and National Association of Resident Doctors for their support.

