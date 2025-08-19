Anambra reacts, arrests vigilante operatives behind assault on corps member

The Anambra State Government has strongly condemned the assault on a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Jennifer Elobor, by members of the state security outfit.

This is just as it said those responsible have been identified, arrested and detained.

A disturbing video that went viral on Tuesday captured the moment armed men believed to be members of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, also known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, invaded a Corpers’ lodge in the state and violently assaulted some corps members.

The operatives were seen beating the female corps member despite her cries for help.

In the process, her clothes were torn, leaving her exposed.

Despite this, the operatives in number continued to beat the female corps member.

In the video, the corps member was seen begging the security operatives to stop as they continued to hit her.

The attack has, however, triggered outrage on social media, with many Nigerians condemning the actions of the vigilante group and demanding justice for the victim.

Reacting to the incident while appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

He confirmed that the operatives involved in the assault had been arrested and are currently under investigation.

According to Emeakayi, the incident occurred during a joint security operation when operatives of Agbunechemba, the state security outfit established under the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025, pursued suspected cultists into a residential compound.

He explained that the operation was part of Operation Udo Gatchi, a code name for joint task force operations involving the police, army, Department of State Services, civil defence, and the state’s security outfit.

“The operatives were on the trail of some suspected cultists riding on motorcycles when they pursued them into a compound.

“In the process of searching the houses in line with their mandate, the unfortunate incident involving the corps member occurred.

“While they were acting within the law, their conduct in that instance was unacceptable,” he said.

He stated that the government wasted no time in addressing the matter once it was reported.

“Immediately the incident happened, we arrested the operatives involved and placed them in detention.

“Our practice is to first carry out preliminary investigations, bring in the victims and complainants, and then determine whether the matter warrants internal disciplinary action or prosecution,” he stated.

Emeakayi disclosed that the assaulted corps member was invited to his office alongside NYSC officials, where he personally listened to their account of the incident.

“Our conclusion is that while the operatives were on a legitimate assignment, the manner in which they acted was not acceptable.

“We have made that very clear, and disciplinary measures are being taken,” he added.

Emeakayi also clarified the distinction between Operation Udo Gatchi and Agbunechemba, noting that the former is a joint security operation involving multiple agencies, while the latter is the state’s statutory security outfit created by law.

He assured residents of Anambra that Governor Charles Soludo’s administration will not condone any abuse of power by security agents, particularly against innocent citizens.

