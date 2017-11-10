Anambra Polls: Chidoka unveils blueprint for sports, youth development

Osita Chidoka, the gubernatorial candidate of the United Progressives Party in the forthcoming Anambra election, said he would infuse sports into the state’s school curriculum.

“The goal of my administration, if elected as governor of this state, will be to make Anambra a destination of choice for the youths by promoting sports and recreational activities,’’ Chidoka stated in his manifesto made available to newsmen in Awka on Friday.

He said he intended to achieve the objective through the implementation of sustainable and systematic sports development policies by making sports part of education.

He said: “We shall inculcate the habits of sports and recreation as obtained in European countries and other developed countries of the world, towards creating a healthier population and better representation of Nigeria in global competitions

“We have drawn up excellent sports programmes for the football, athletics, tennis and basketball curriculum to improve skills and knowledge.’’

Chidoka promised to build three sports centres in the three senatorial districts of the state to serve as academic and mentorship centres.

He said the funding of sports would come through a skills acquisition support scheme and effective partnership with the Sports Lottery Commission, among other means.

He said: “Our administration will build and manage sports academies that will run programmes which will be beneficial to the youths and revive the academic system in our sports sector.

“We shall designate three secondary schools, one in every senatorial zone, as centres of excellence in sports and academics.”