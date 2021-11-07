Anambra Poll: INEC gets 19 out of 21 LGA results

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has announced the receipt of results from 19 local government areas in the State out of 21

The remaining two, according to the Commission are being awaited and will reach the Commission in the afternoon

The announcement was made Sunday morning at the Commission’s office in Awka by Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner, in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee

Though he did not mention the local government areas of the remaining two, he said the announcement of the local government results would commence at 11 am

However, the stage is set for the commencement of the release of the Anambra governorship election results, conducted on Saturday in the State