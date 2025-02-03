Anambra: Police nab suspected child trafficker, rescue minor

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Joshua Simeon, at Nkpor Central Motor Park in Idemili Local Government Area of the state over alleged child trafficking.

The spokesman of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Ikenga said: “Police operatives attached to the Ogidi Area Command acting on credible information on February 1, 2025 by 4 pm arrested one Joshua Simeon, male, 32, from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State at Nkpor central motor park, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

“The team also recovered a five-year old girl, Nkemdilim Jacob allegedly taken away by the suspect from her parents living in Umuota village Obosi in idemili.”

Ikenga said that the suspect had already boarded a commercial vehicle and was en route to an unknown destination when he was arrested.

He said that the suspect was in police custody, and currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain his motives and determine whether the incident was part of a larger child trafficking network.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that efforts were also ongoing to reach out to the parents or relatives of the rescued child for possible reunion.

He assured the public that the command was committed to protecting vulnerable members of the society, to combat child abduction, trafficking and to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the state.

