Anambra: Police launch manhunt for suspected killers of lawyer, one other  

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspected killers of a legal practitioner returning from the court, after securing bail for a defendant in a murder case.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga said the gunmen also gunned down two others who accompanied the lawyer but one survived.

He said that the three victims were returning from High Court II Ekwulobia in Orumba North Local Government of the state when the incident occurred.

He said that the legal practitioner had bailed a defendant in a pending murder case at the Court not knowing that they were trailed as they left the court.

According to the statement, “the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, today led a team of senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and others on a visit to the crime scene at Egbebelu village.

The CP was quoted to have ordered an intensive investigation into the incident and deployed tactical and intelligence teams to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice was served.

“The police spokesperson said preliminary investigations suggested that the victims were attacked while returning from the court session, having been trailed and double crossed by the assailants.

“In the course of the preliminary investigations, a red Toyota Camry vehicle, believed to belong to one of the deceased, was recovered from the scene,” Ikenga said.

He said that one of the victims who survived the attack is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“The survivor has been debriefed by the police and has provided crucial information that is aiding ongoing investigations and manhunt operations,” he said.

