Anambra: Police kill sit-at-home enforcer

The Anambra State Police Command has reacted to a viral video and voice overs ordering everyone in the South East not to step out of their houses between May 29 and 31, 2024, threatening death.

The command’s spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, described those behind the videos and voice overs as criminal elements.

Tochukwu said they were “disseminating threatening voice-overs and violent videos in an attempt to enforce illegal sit-at-home directives and instil fear among the residents of Anambra”.

He said that it has become important to inform the public that actionable intelligence indicated that these individuals in their bid to enforce the unlawful sit-at-home order, fabricate threatening voiceover recordings and circulated outdated videos of violent incidents, some of which did not occur within the state or even the country.

He added: “The Command is fully aware of these secessionist activities and urges the law-abiding citizens of Anambra to disregard such propaganda.

“Rest assured, the Police and other security agencies have mobilised law enforcement resources to ensure the safety and security of every citizen in the state.”

Giving a recent example, Tochukwu said on May 29, 2024, at approximately 2pm, police operatives laid an ambush on miscreants along the Oba flyover in Idemili South, leading to the interception of a gang of four armed men operating on motorbikes.

He said one of them was demobilised.

He added: “During the encounter, one miscreant was apprehended, while the other three managed to evade capture, sustaining bullet injuries in the process.

“The operatives recovered a locally made Barreta pistol, four expended cartridges, two phones, and incriminating evidence indicative of unpatriotic and disloyal behaviour towards the Nigerian government.

“Preliminary information shows the armed men were regrouping to enforce illegal sit-at-home tomorrow 30th May 2024.

“Meanwhile, the operatives are on the trail of the three armed men who escaped the scene.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, charged operatives to sustain the tempo of the Onslaught against the criminal elements and continue to deny them the space they enjoy to commit havoc in the State.”