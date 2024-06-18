Anambra: Police intercept alleged gun runner, recover 375 live cartridges

The Anambra State Police Command said it has arrested 48-year-old Felix Owaya, who was in possession of 375 live cartridges.

The spokesman of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, Tochukwu Ikenga, said this in a statement.

In the statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Monday, Ikenga stated that the suspect hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He also stated that operatives attached to Fegge Police Division made the arrest while on patrol along Niger Street, Onitsha on Saturday.

He added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was sent by one Charles Ogboma to a yet-to-be-identified man to collect the ammunition.

He explained that the investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

According to Ikenga, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Itam, commended the operatives for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose.

Itam was quoted by the Police Public Relations Officer to have directed all the personnel in the command to sustain the tempo of crime prevention and detection in service of the people and state.