Anambra: Police intensify manhunt for alleged gunrunner

The Anambra State Police Command says it has intensified a manhunt for a gunrunning suspect in the state, identified simply as Chukwuebuka, alias Nwa Onitsha.

The Spokesman of the command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement issued in Awka, the state capital, on Friday.

Ikenga explained that operatives from the command caught and detained three persons in connection with alleged gunrunning when they raided a suspected criminal hideout in search of Chukwuebuka.

The statement read in part: “In the early hours of April 29, police operatives attached to the ‘B Division’ of the state command, acting on credible information, raided an uncompleted building at Iyiagu Estate, Awka.

“During the operation, three suspects were caught, while one locally-made revolver pistol and some substances, suspected to be hard drugs, were recovered.

“The suspects, namely Paulinus Nkuda, Nwankwo Emmanuel, and Nwadede Godspower, all male, stated that the pistol belonged to one Chukwuebuka, whose second name is unknown but popularly known as Nwa Onitsha, who is currently at large.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, who is a Superintendent of Police, further stated that the suspects and the case had been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping/Rapid Response Unit of the command for further investigation.

He gave assurance that the long arm of the law would certainly catch up with the fleeing principal suspect.

“This operation demonstrates the police’s commitment to enhancing safety and security in the state capital by targeting potential hideouts and hotspots for criminal activities, as well as preventing crime and reassuring residents of their safety,” Ikenga added.

