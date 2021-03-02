The Anambra State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt of a minor in Nnewi.

It was learnt that on February 28 at about 9:30pm, there was a distress call at Okpunoeze Uruagu, Nnewi that a man under false pretence of being an okada rider, who was later identified as Ikechukwu Odoh, 25, of Ehamifu in Isuzo LGA of Enugu State, allegedly went into a compound at same address and attempted to snatch a four-month-old baby, Success Odeh, from her mother.

The spokesman of the Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed the information in a statement.

Mohammed stated that the mother resisted and screamed for help, which attracted the attention of the neighbours, who, in conjunction with local vigilante, assisted the police in arresting the suspect.

Mohammed noted that the case is under investigation to ascertain the motive behind such act, after which the suspect will be brought to justice.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Bala Kuryas, enjoined the public to be wary of strangers or suspicious movements in their neighbourhood and always monitor their children in order to avert similar incident.