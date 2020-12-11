The Anambra police command has dislodged the notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorizing Onitsha and environs.

The state police public relations officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, described the operation as a breakthrough for the state command.

He said two suspects were fatally wounded and overpowered while two others escaped at the end of the operation.

“On 11/12/2020 at about 10:10am, there was a distress call that four armed robbery suspects who belonged to a gang led by Ikanda (a notorious armed robber presently remanded in prison custody in connection with a murder case) were operating along Zik’s Avenue by Miss Ellems Onitsha.

“Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to Fegge Division Onitsha quickly responded and rushed to the scene. As soon as the suspected armed robbers sighted the police, they engaged them in a gun duel.

“The injured suspects, one Dorgba and Fela whose real names are yet unknown were rushed to the hospital for treatment but certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and their corpses deposited at the mortuary.”

Meanwhile, one locally made double barrel gun, four live cartridges, two expended cartridges, charms, two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two Tecno phones and other items were recovered from the suspects and registered as exhibits.

“Consequently, the command once again reassures ‘Ndi Anambra’ of their safety before, during and after this Yuletide season and urges them not to relent in providing timely information through the emergency number 07039194332 for prompt response, please,” the statement added.