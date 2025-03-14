Anambra: Police decry negative impact of sit-at-home, sets up ‘Safe School Initiative

The Anambra State Police Command, on Wednesday, launched the ‘Police Safe School Initiative’, a proactive Police approach to ensure the safety and security of schools, students, teachers and staff.

This was as the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, visited schools.

The visits are also a direct reaction to sit-at-home declared every Monday by proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ikioye while visiting schools commended Ndi Anambra and residents alike on the improvement of social and economic activities on Mondays.

He noted the negative impacts of the illegal Sit-At-Home order and how it has disrupted academic activities and stated that the Police and other security agencies have taken over the streets, especially on Mondays, to sustain safety in the State.

The Commissioner who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hon. Ify Obinabo urged Ndi Anambra to go about their various businesses without fear of molestation.

Among other things, the Police Safe School Initiative is a proactive approach that focuses on: “Preventing Crimes: Identifying and preventing potential security threats in schools; Building Partnerships: Collaborating with school administrators, parents, and local communities to promote safety and security; Providing Support*: Offering support and resources to schools to enhance their security measures.”

The benefits according to a statement issued by the police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, a Superintendent of Police, include: Improved Safety: Enhanced safety and security for students, teachers, and staff; Reduced Crime: Reduced incidents of crime and violence in schools; Increased Confidence: Increased confidence among students, parents and school staff and Better Learning Environment: A safer and more secure learning environment conducive to academic excellence.

Post Views: 10