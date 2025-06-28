Anambra: Police commend resident for filming abduction

The Anambra State Police Command has commended the courage of a resident in Awka who risked his safety to record a video of an unidentified person being abducted in the city.

The viral video showed the suspected kidnappers, three armed men, on Friday who used a Highlander SUV without a number plate for the kidnapping.

They shot indiscriminately before abducting their victim.

The spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Ikenga said: “The Police command in Anambra will leverage on the viral video of the criminal operation of three armed men who operated in a stainless coloured Highlander without a number plate.

“They shot indiscriminately and abducted an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of June 27 in Awka for investigations.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ikioye Orutugu has hailed the bravery of the individual who recorded the video.

“This is aiding the rescue operations and potentially helping to save the kidnapped victim.”

Ikenga quoted the CP as saying that such a courageous act demonstrated the impact of community involvement in supporting law enforcement efforts to ensure a safe environment for all.

According to Orutugu, the command aims to identify the suspects through the video, gather evidence and apprehend those involved in the criminal activities.

