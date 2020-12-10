The Anambra State Police Command has arrested three illegal revenue collectors along MCC Junction, Obosi and Upper Iweka General area.

It was learnt that on December 2, 2020, police operatives attached to the Command’s Rapid Response Squad while on patrol burst an illegal revenue collectors whose names were given as Paul Nnamdi Okonkwo, 40, of Amafor village, Nkpor; Chukwura Ebube, 23, of same address; and Cynthia Agbaero of Afisiri village in Ugheli North LGA of Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

Mohammed said the suspects claimed they were revenue collectors hired by one Hon. Innocent Offordile alleged to be the “SSA to the Governor on Security and Chairman enforcement and compliance Committee”.

Mohammed stated that Offordile was invited by the Police for questioning in order to ascertain his level of involvement or otherwise after which suspects would be brought to book.

According to the PPRO, the Anambra State Government had on December 7 “banned all forms of road revenue collection by persons claiming to be State revenue agents or officials and that any person who purports to be a revenue officer or agent and demands payment on any of the roads in the state should be reported immediately to the nearest law enforcement officer”.

Mohammed added that consequently, the police and other law enforcement agencies in the state will continue to ensure the strict enforcement of government decision in banning revenue collection on all the roads in the state.