The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects who specialise in snatching tricycle in Awka, the state capital.

It was learnt that police operatives attached to Central Police Station, Awka in conjunction with local vigilante group had on Monday at about 8pm arrested two armed robbery suspects at Parkers, Ziks Avenue, Awka, following a distress call.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, gave the names of the suspects as Okafor Stanley, 19, of Ezeawulu village, Nibo, and Benedith Sunday, 21, of Ifite Village, Awkuzu.

Mohammed noted that the suspects allegedly attacked and snatched at gunpoint a tricycle from a rider at Zik Avenue, Awka.

He stated that the exhibits recovered in their possession included two locally made pistols and the snatched tricycle.

Mohammed said the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing, after which they would be brought to justice.

He added that the Command reassured “Ndi Anambra” that it will continue to pursue the criminals from all nooks and crannies in the State until they repent or relocate from the state.