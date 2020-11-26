Operatives of Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man in possession of a double SP Haruna Mohammed-barrelled locally made short-gun loaded with two live cartridges.

It was learnt that on Wednesday at about 12:30pm, the police patrol team attached to the Command Federal Highway Patrol while on stop-and-search operations at Oba along Onitsha/Owerri road, intercepted a shuttle bus with one of the occupants whose name is Chibuzor Collins of Uzombe in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a press statement.

Mohammed said that the suspect was behaving in a suspicious manner and upon search on him, the firearm was found and recovered.

The PPRO stated that the suspect was promptly arrested and is assisting the police with useful information to unravel his motive of being in possession of firearm inside a shuttle bus after which he would be brought to justice.

In a related development, on Tuesday at about 80:30pm, the police patrol team attached to Okpoko Division while on patrol along Owerri road by Obodoukwu junction, intercepted a middle aged man carrying a Ghana-must-go bag. When confronted, the man abandoned the bag and escaped in between vehicles.

Mohammed noted that upon search of the bag, one G3 rifle containing seventeen rounds of 7.25×61mm live ammunition, one pump action gun and one magazine were recovered.

He added that effort is being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect in order to bring him to book.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, appealed to members of the public to report suspicious activities or individuals to the police through emergency number 07039194332 or to the nearest police Station for prompt response.

The CP also assured the public that their report would be discretely dealt with.