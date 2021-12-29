Anambra PDP to sanction those who compromised during governorship poll

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says it will review its performance in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

It said in a resolution at a Stakeholders’ Meeting in Awka on Tuesday it would sanction members who sabotaged the election.

The PDP said it would no longer tolerate a situation where members left the party to join other political parties during the election only to return afterwards, adding that such people would be given the back seats instead upon their return.

Speaking at the event, Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman of the party in Anambra State, said the expanded meeting, comprising 138 party top shots, was convened to take a retroactive look at the recent gubernatorial election.

Nwobu said the party went into the election with the best candidate in the person of Valentine Ozigbo, whom he noted did his very best to ensure that the flag handed to him took the party to the Government House.

He said many factors militated against the mandate, while thanking Senator Uche Ekwunife for working hard, despite not being favoured for the ticket of the party.

According to him, some members chickened out of our party because they were thrown carrots at, adding: “What was thrown at them is very infinitesimal to what was thrown at some of us.

“All those who left us, don’t be surprised they will start sneaking back.

“If they come in, we will give them the back seat, where they deserve.

“It will be a lesson for tomorrow because if we don’t do it, people will continue in wrong acts.”

On his part, Senator Ben Ndi-Obi said any party that does not have discipline cannot win an election.

Ndi-Obi said: “We must learn to sanction erring members.

“Today, we still have cases in court by PDP members.

“I will champion that those people be sanctioned.

“We cannot continue like this.

“We have bigwigs in the party and we must strive for a united PDP.”

Ozigbo also attended the meeting.