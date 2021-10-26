Anambra PDP has no consensus candidate for post of National Auditor – Chairman

Chief Ndubusi Nwobu, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State, says the party in the state is ready for the national elective convention scheduled for October 30 and 31.

The party chairman revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Nwobu said Anambra State had three candidates for the position of the National Auditor of the party and that all of them would be standing election at the convention.

The three candidates for the position of National Auditor are Samben Nwosu, Obiokechukwu Benson-Oraelosi and Obi Okechukwu.

Nwobu said: “We believe that the PDP national elective convention will go well; positions have been zoned and further micro-zoned and the position zoned to Anambra is that of the National Auditor of the party.

“As we speak, we have three candidates for the position and we believe that they are all eminently qualified, but the delegates will determine who will sail through.

“They have presented themselves, they have been screened and certified fit to run for the position, we don’t have a consensus candidate as a state chapter.”

Nwobu said PDP remained the party with the best chance of winning the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

NAN.