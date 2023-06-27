Anambra offers scholarship to student with top score in JAMB

The Anambra Government has offered scholarship to Nkechinyere Umeh, an indigene of the state who has the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Awka, said that Umeh scored 360 in the examination.

Chuma-Udeh said that the student had been offered scholarship by the state government to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“Nkechinyere Umeh has been declared the best by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), having scored a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 UTME.

“This is a testament that effort by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to reposition the education sector is yielding the desired dividend.

“This scholarship will encourage and motivate her to do more in future and also serve as an example to other students of the state,” she said.

The commissioner said that Soludo’s administration would continue to pay serious attention to education in the state.