Anambra: NSCDC impounds tanker with 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has intercepted a tanker laden with about 36,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Anambra State.

Its spokesman and Deputy Superintendent of the Corps, Edwin Okadigbo, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Okadigboe said the driver of the tanker, Abdulraman Ahmed, 37, was also arrested.

He was arrested at Ihiala in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on December 7.

Okadigbo added that the NSCDC had received intelligence report about the activities a syndicate involved in the distribution of adulterated diesel and swiftly moved against it.

He stated also that the Commandant of the NSCDC in Anambra State Chimezie Obiyo, had reiterated his directive to the corps’ anti-vandalism team to flush out vandals and those transporting petroleum products illegally.

He added that the Commandant had also directed that Ahmed be taken to the Command’s Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution.

“The war against illegal dealings requires the cooperation of the public to flush out those distributing adulterated petroleum products in the state and beyond,” Okadigbo quoted Obiyo as having said.