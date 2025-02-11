Anambra: New security outfit accused of extrajudicial killings, group seeks probe

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to investigate allegations of human rights violation and extrajudicial killings by some operatives of Agunechemba Security Outfit, the state’s new security outfit.

The Executive Director of the human rights group, Okechukwu Nwanguma, made the call on Monday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He spoke in reaction to a public outcry over allegations of unprofessional approach of some personnel of the security outfit.

Nwanguma commended the Anambra State Government for taking bold steps in confronting growing violence, crime, and insecurity in the state by setting up the Agunechemba Security Outfit.

He said Soludo had shown commitment to tackling the escalating crime rate, which had tarnished Anambra State’s reputation, noting that decline in public safety had been palpable, especially during recent festive seasons.

The activist said in spite of the criticisms regarding the timing and motives behind Soludo’s actions, the fact remained that he had initiated a confrontation with the criminal elements.

He said: “It is, however, imperative that they approach this fight with professionalism, strict adherence to due process, and respect for human rights.

“They must avoid the crude methods previously employed by similar groups like the Bakassi Boys, which resulted in egregious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.

“The recent operations, particularly in Owerre-Ezukala, have raised serious red flags, reports indicate that Agunechemba’s actions may have led to the deaths of innocent individuals, mistakenly identified as criminals.

“This tragic incident calls for urgent and transparent investigations to prevent the erosion of public trust in the state’s security measures.”

Nwanguma said the intrusive tactics used by the security outfit must be replaced with more strategic, scientific approaches, leveraging technology like drones for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

He said the goal should be to enhance operational effectiveness while protecting the rights of law abiding citizens.

He added: “Finally, Governor Soludo must publicly address these incidents to reaffirm his commitment to justice and human rights.

“The success of his administration’s security strategy hinges on accountability and the assurance that such tragedies will not be repeated.

“Without this, the credibility of both the governor and the Agunechemba outfit remains at risk.”

However, Dr. Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, said there was no case of “mistaken” killings in Owerre Ezukala or elsewhere as Agunaechemba had been meticulous in their operations.

Mefor said those who died were hit during a crossfire contrary to the narrative that they were killed in a construction site where they were contracted to carry out POP works.

“They must have died during crossfire, since there are camps with Improvised Explosive Devices around the bushes there as seen in the videos,” he said.

