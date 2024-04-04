Anambra Muslim community affirms strong bond with Peter Obi

The Anambra State Muslim Community has expressed deep appreciation for Peter Obi’s enduring connection with them.

It has also come together to voice unwavering support and heartfelt prayers for his leadership role in Nigeria’s future.

The sentiments were echoed on two significant occasions on Saturday and Monday when the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate graced the mosques in Onitsha and Awka to partake in breaking the Ramadan fast alongside the communities, during which he gave them bags of rice and monetary donations.

At the Central Mosque in Awka, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, the South East Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah, praised the former Anambra State Governor for his consistent presence and unwavering support.

He fondly recalled Obi’s past engagements with the community, citing instances of “his equal treatment, active participation in Ramadan fasts, sponsorship of pilgrimages, and assistance in mosque renovations during his tenure as Governor of Anambra State”.

Siddiki noted with surprise and gratitude that Obi continues to extend his goodwill towards them, even long after his gubernatorial term ended.

On his part, Alhaji Garba Sarki, the leader of the Awka Muslim Community, expressed their lack of surprise at Obi’s visits to Muslim communities in both Onitsha and Awka.

Sarki characterised these visits as consistent with Obi’s nature and typical of his commitment to engaging with diverse communities.

He emphasised that Obi’s inclusive approach and dedication to connecting with people from all backgrounds exemplify the leadership qualities needed to revitalise Nigeria.

Sarki asserted that Nigeria would undergo a transformative process if Obi were to assume the presidency, citing his belief in Obi’s potential to bring about positive change and national progress.

He informed the community that Obi has honoured his commitment to provide N1.5 million for mosque maintenance, ensuring that the funds have been promptly deposited into their accounts.

Musa Bello Sheleng, the esteemed Sardauna of Awka kingdom, expressed his unwavering admiration for Obi, emphasising that it was through his sponsorship that he was able to embark on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Sheleng spoke of his deep appreciation for Obi’s generosity and support, highlighting the significant impact it had on the community.

During his address, Obi underscored the imperative for all Nigerians, regardless of their tribal or religious affiliations, to unite and advocate for effective leadership.

He elaborated on the detrimental impact of poor governance, emphasising that its repercussions extend to every citizen, regardless of their background.

Obi emphasised that in the sphere of governance, there is no preferential treatment based on tribe or religion, as everyone is equally affected by the consequences of inadequate leadership.

He urged Nigerians to transcend divisive barriers and collectively demand accountability, transparency, and excellence in leadership to ensure the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

Expanding on his remarks, Obi passionately appealed to Muslims to seize the solemn occasion of Ramadan as an opportunity to fervently pray for Nigeria and its leaders.

Also Read:

He implored for divine intervention, entreating that hearts be touched and minds be guided towards utilising the state’s resources for the collective welfare of the populace.

Obi stressed the importance of directing efforts towards the development of each state’s unique potential, emphasising the significance of inclusive growth and equitable distribution of resources.

He urged Muslims to embrace their role as agents of positive change, advocating for compassion, empathy, and unity in fostering a brighter future for all Nigerians.