The traditional ruler of Umueri, Anambra State, Igwe Benneth Emeka, has appealed to Nigerians to shun planned protests over recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

Emeka made the appeal during a press briefing at Umueri Community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday.

He urged Nigerians to always comply with government’s directives as it meant well for the people in taking such decisions.

Emeka said the situation in the country at present did not require any form of distraction so as to enable government to plan well for the people.

“Staging a protest against the new policy will not solve any problem. We should know that the dividend of the policy will be invested in the development of Nigeria,” he said.

The traditional ruler advised that citizens should develop the habit of making sacrifices that would build a greater nation and unite all, despite geopolitical locations or religious beliefs.

Emeka commended Governor Willie Obiano for the Anambra State International Cargo Airport project, which is expected to be inaugurated in April 2021.

The monarch expressed joy that Umueri community would be in the world map with the completion and inauguration of the cargo airport.

He said the governor had proved to be a leader with a good vision and determination to open up rural areas for economic and social development.

Emeka said the state government had remembered the rural dwellers in all areas and shown commitment to protecting the lives of the people through provision of quality healthcare.

He advised parents in the area to be conscious of Coronavirus pandemic and take care of their wards, noting that the virus was real and people should observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times.

He said: “We must be careful as schools resume in order not to be infected with the virus through neglects.

“We must protect ourselves from seen danger and work against contracting other communicable diseases for the common good of all.”