The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that one person died in a head-on collision between two vehicles, which occurred along Onitsha-Nteje Expressway in Anambra State on Saturday.

Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra State, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, said the body of the deceased, a man, had been deposited at Wisdom Funeral Mortuary, Nteje.

Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred at about 2am, could be attributed to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

He said: “The fatal crash involved a Lexus SUV with registration number GGE339FU, whose driver lost his life in the crash and a Mercedes Benz 911 with registration number XA588ENU.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV tried overtaking but unfortunately had a head-on collision with the Mecedes Benz 911, which was unable to give way.

“The dead victim has been taken to Wisdom Funeral Mortuary Nteje while officers of the FRSC and Nigerian Police Force are on ground controlling traffic and clearing of obstruction caused by the crash.”

Kumapayi said the vehicles had been towed to the police station for further investigation.

The Sector Commander advised road users and motorists to adhere to government’s directives prohibiting night travels from 8pm to 6am, especially during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, people should shun night travels because the chances of getting help in the night is less than during the day.

While condoling with the family of the dead, Kumapayo urged drivers to drive with care and desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking and all forms of dangerous driving that could cause road crashes and avoidable deaths.