Anambra LG Poll: Parties kick over process, date

Political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in Anambra State have expressed concern over the short notice given for the conduct of the local government poll in the state.

The party chieftains and stakeholders spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday.

They said they welcomed the government’s decision to conduct the polls after many years.

They, however, complained that the short notice was unconstitutional and smacked of extreme desperation to favour a particular political party.

NAN reports that the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission had on August 8 announced that the council polls would hold on September 28.

In a reaction, the state Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Chief Uche Ugwuorji, said he heard the news about the election date through the media.

Ugwuorji said it was worrisome that the ANSIEC board, which was inaugurated barely a week ago, announced on August 8 that a crucial election would take place on September 28 without meeting with political parties.

He said that IPAC would meet with Governor Chukwuma Soludo and analyse the situation as a body before taking an official position on the planned elections.

He said: “I heard about the election from the media.

“The chairman of the board was inaugurated last week and has not met with political parties only for us to hear about the notice of elections on Monday.”

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Chief Okey Enekwe, said the attempt to conduct the elections within seven weeks was an act of extreme desperation.

Enekwe said that members of the ANSIEC board had yet to introduce themselves to political parties, which would be parties to the electioneering.

He said: “We know that there is a clamour for council polls and we know that the government is desperate because they cannot access LG funds, if the elections were not conducted.

“But how can you hold an election in one month?

“LP is not afraid of election any day, but the process must be credible.

“Anambra belongs to all of us.

“The masses are also asking questions.”

Also reacting, the President, International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre, Chris Azor, commended Soludo for acceding to the clamour for LG election.

Azor said accelerating the process for the polls could have been informed by the recent Supreme Court judgment directing payment of council funds directly to democratically constituted LGs.

The activist advised political parties in the state to key into the electoral process and ensure full participation.

Azor, who is also the Chairman, Anambra Civil Society Network, urged the government to make the newly amended ANSIEC law available to stakeholders ahead of the polls.

He said: “We are all aware of the substantial accruals from LG funds and the consequences of non-compliance to the apex court’s judgments on the matter.

“In these times of economic hardship, it would be foolhardy for any state to ignore the obvious challenges that such punitive measures would pose for the development of the state.

“All patriotic citizens and stakeholders are, therefore, advised to engage in the process to ensure full participation, integrity, transparency and accountability of the entire exercise.”

