Anambra: LAJA calls for issue-based campaign, accountability in security operations

The League of Anambra Journalists in Abuja (LAJA) has advocated for an issue-based campaign ahead of the governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

The League, in a statement on Sunday, jointly signed by its interim President, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo and Secretary Princess Ekwi Ajide, said a situation where political candidates descend to name-calling and use of other irrelevant mentions makes the electioneering period volatile.

LAJA recalls that its previous statement highlighted the dangers of overheating the polity as the day draws near for the highly anticipated gubernatorial election.

While reiterating its stand, LAJA said, “As the political atmosphere begins to heat up, we call on political actors, parties and their supporters to embrace issue-based campaigns that focus squarely on the needs of Ndi Anambra from education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, to job creation.

“Our people deserve a campaign season rooted in ideas, vision, and policy direction rather than mudslinging, propaganda or divisive rhetoric.”

On rising insecurity amidst security personnel misconduct, the Anambra-born journalists asserted, “Beyond politics, our attention has also been drawn to the recurring reports of security breaches and alleged misconduct by some members of state task forces and security outfits.

“These incidents have not only created fear among residents but have also dented public confidence in institutions set up to safeguard lives and property.

“We call on the Anambra State Government to exercise utmost caution in the recruitment, training and deployment of personnel into these outfits.

“The process must be transparent, merit-based and guided by professionalism to prevent the infiltration of criminal elements or those prone to abuse of power.

“The state owes it to its citizens to ensure that those entrusted with security responsibilities are truly fit for such sensitive roles.”

LAJA also demanded “justice for victims of any unlawful actions by these security agents. Impunity must never be allowed to fester, and accountability should be the guiding principle.

“A clear message must be sent that no individual or group is above the law.

“The League of Anambra Journalists in Abuja stands ready to continue playing its role in holding power accountable, shaping narratives and amplifying the voices of Ndi Anambra.

“We believe that with collective effort, Anambra can set a benchmark for responsible politics and effective governance.”

