Retired Hon. Justice Veronica Umeh, the Chairman of Anambra Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings, says the panel may proceed on indefinite adjournment until “certain logistics” are provided.

Umeh said this during Tuesday’s sitting in Awka, after the panel’s return from recess.

“We will have to discontinue sitting because of logistics reasons, we will not sit until the needful is done,” she said.

She said the panel would look at the request by one Abdul Mahmud that the portraits of Gov. Willie Obiano and President Muhammadu Buhari be removed from the venue of the sitting.

She said that the venue belonged to Anambra State Association Town Unions and that the panel lacked the power to remove items it met in the place.

Mahmud said that the portraits were inappropriate in a judicial panel, arguing that such pictures made it look like an executive panel and stripped the panel of its independence.

He said it was unacceptable that a panel of that capacity was holding in a “borrowed apartment”, which did not have the necessary facilities for convenient proceeding for both the panel and petitioners.

“My Lord, I understand the challenges you are facing, I am disappointed that the panel cannot give me a bottle of water.

“This panel is supposed to serve every petitioner at least a bottle of water,” Mahmud said.

He pleaded with the chairman that all his matters be heard, considering that he came from a far place.

The chairman granted his plea and promised that all petitions listed for the day would be heard.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state Police Command was represented by SP Innocent Obi from the Legal Department of the command.