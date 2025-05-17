Anambra: INEC publishes particulars of candidates, urges thorough scrutiny

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 Governorship Election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission has published the personal particulars of candidates in the elections, urging thorough scrutiny especially by aspirants who participated in the various primaries of the parties.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the particulars of the candidates have been published at the commission’s state headquarters and its 21 Local Government offices across state.

According to him, the development followed the conclusion of party primaries, after which 16 political parties uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Anambra State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6pm on Monday 12th May 2025 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

Also Read

He said; “As provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, the commission has published the personal particulars of each candidate and his running mate by displaying copies of the Form EC9, along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them, at our State Headquaters and the 21 Local Government offices across Anambra State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2025 which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election”.

Post Views: 5