Anambra: INEC adjusts voting timeline for Ihiala supplementary polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced a slight adjustment in the supplementary election to be held in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the commission, voting would commence by 10am and end by 4pm.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday evening, titled, “Anambra State governorship election 2021: Adjustment in voting timeline for Ihiala LGA.”

He said, “Following the suspension of collation of results in respect of the 2021 Anambra State governorship election as announced yesterday, (November 7, 202) by the State Collation/Returning Officer and the decision of the commission to hold election in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 9, the commission in line with extant rules and regulations has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the said election.

“Accordingly, polling in respect of the supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government will commence tomorrow (today, Tuesday) at 10am and end at 4pm.

“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra State and is being widely shared with the stakeholders, including security agencies.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification. We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion.”