Anambra indigenes, Soludo to meet in Lagos on way forward for homeland

The Anambra State Government has called on its indigenes living in Lagos and beyond to a town hall meeting in Lagos State to foster meaningful dialogue and strategic planning for the development of the home state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo is billed to address the town hall meeting scheduled for March 2, 2025 at Villa Park Hotels and Suites.

This crucial event, tagged: “Homeland Consciousness Initiative (Aku luo uno),” is organised by the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, led by Chief Leo Chiegboka.

Speaking to newsmen at a briefing held at the Anambra State Liaison Office, Lagos, Chiegboka said: “It is a time for insightful conversations.

“Conversations that will shape the future of our homeland and reinforce our shared identity, commitment, and responsibility as Ndi Anambra, both at home and in diaspora.

“Our homeland is not just a place.

“It is our heritage, our pride and the foundation upon which we must build a livable and prosperous future.”

Detailing the Homeland Consciousness Initiative, Chiegboka explained: “It seeks to strengthen the bond between our people, harness our collective resources, create pathways for sustainable development in Anambra State, the place we are living like Lagos.

“During this event, we will engage in discussions that will address critical aspects of our progress, economic empowerment, investment opportunities, infrastructural development, and our role as stakeholders in the Anambra project.

“We believe that through meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and strategic planning, we can unlock new possibilities that will drive our state forward, especially during this technology-driven era.

“I urge every son and daughter of our place, Anambra, particularly those in Lagos and beyond, to make it a priority to attend this event.

“Your voice, ideas, and contributions matter a lot.

“They are very important.

“Together we can create lasting impact and ensure that Anambra State remains a beacon of excellence in Nigeria and beyond.”

Furthermore, Chiegboka disclosed that the meeting would avail Anambra indigenes and relevant stakeholders to engage Governor Soludo on critical areas of concern, including investment, emphasising the importance of “Aku luo uno” (bringing investments back home), security, and infrastructural development.

When asked if the forum is for campaign or just the policy of the government, he said: “This is not a campaign.

“It is a responsibility we have for our people and it is ongoing.

“Development is not one day.

“If you read the histories, you see the people that have taken 100, 200, 300 years to come to where they are.

“They havetheir challenges.

“That’s why some humans, they say, will migrate where it will be better.

“Then the core is for people to stay in their place and develop.”

Speaking on the measures taken by the government to address insecurity as a way of encouraging investment in the state, Chiegboka explained that the state governor, having been a victim of several attacks in the state himself, has taken his time to study the multiple facets of the aspect of insecurity in the state.

Hence, the signing of the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill, 2025 into law, which in turn established the Agunechemba as a vigilante group in the state.

