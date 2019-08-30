Nigerians have been alerted about a plot to rubbish the image of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general election, Peter Obi.

Investigations revealed an alleged meeting recently held in the Anambra State Government House, Awka, during which one of Obi’s former aides, who currently serves as an aide of Governor Willie Obiano, was reportedly mandated to address a press conference this coming weekend during which he is to make damaging allegations against the immediate past Governor of the state.

A concerned Anambra State indigene, John Bosco Ubesie, blew open the plot earlier in the week via a post on his Facebook wall.

Ubesie wrote: “Obiano Hosts meeting on how to finally Deal with Obi using the likes of Mbuze

“On Monday, the 26th of August, Gov. Willie Obiano held a meeting with seven persons at His Aguleri house on how to deal with former Governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi. He is worried over what appears as Obi’s rising profile in spite odds created to stop him.

“During the meeting, he narrated to them how Mr. Peter Obi is fighting him, especially using the money he saved to blackmail him as if nobody has saved money in the past. He said that as a man, he would continue to fight back.

“He acknowledge what his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze, is doing, especially roping Obi in any destructive controversy, but that he had to personally intervene because the result of James ‘efforts are not very impressive.

“Obiano said that they had many petitions against Obi with many anti-corruption agencies, but that they needed to push more. He said even if at the end, those petitions did not yield the required results, that they would have given him maximum distraction.

“Obiano said that more petitions would be written and that what he would require of them is to take ownership of the petitions and signed them with assurances that the state will protect them at any time.

“He also said that they plan to get Obi’s former staff to indict him in any manner possible.

“At this juncture, one of those at the meeting, Chief Ben Obi (Mbuze Agulu) asked if granting press conferences would be part of it, to which Obiano said ‘yes’, ‘yes’, ‘yes’ repeatedly. Mbuze said if he could get between N20 million and N30 million, that there is nothing under the sun he would not say against Mr. Peter Obi. When others did not talk, Obiano said in Igbo: ‘Ndi oyi m, odikwa ka obu so Mbuze ghotaru ihe ina ekwu.’

“With the promise of payment, Mbuze Agulu is on the loose. His friends said that he has assembled all the press releases he made on Obi and is ready to repeat them and add new lies.

“If everything is equal, Mbuze Agulu plans to start singing on Sunday. We await him and his lies.”

. News Express.