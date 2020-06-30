Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, said the government had identified six herbal drugs that could be used to manage Coronavirus in the state.

Ibezim told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday that the agency had forwarded the products to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

He said a team of medical experts was assembled to review the process before they decided to take the products to NAFDAC for its final confirmation and approval for public consumption.

Ibezim said the products were in capsule, powdered and liquid forms.

He urged herbal practitioners in the state who peddle different types of herbal products without seeking approval from the government agency in-charge of herbal products to desist forthwith.

He said: “We have a team of medical experts in all areas of medicines who are saddled with the responsibility of reviewing herbal products in the state before they would be made public for use.

“We will give approval if the products fits our standard.

“We do not discriminate, the government has provided a friendly environment for business to thrive for all genuine herbal practitioners despite their states of origin,” he said.

“Anambra Traditional Medicine Board has been assigned the responsibility of properly analysing herbal products in the state and declare them fit for use by the public or otherwise before they are pushed out; all practitioners are advised to comply.”

Ibezim said there were several unauthorised herbal products being peddled by some practitioners in the state, adding that government would soon clamp down on such.

He said the state government had provided enough support for the agency to ensure that fake herbal products are wiped out from circulation.

Ibezim said the agency had achieved some results and is desirous to consolidate on its past success while commending the governor for his support to the office of Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice.

He said: “All our success is attributed to Governor Obiano’s interest in providing total health for the residents of Anambra,” he said.

NAN.