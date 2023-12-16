Anambra House of Assembly Speaker extols late Ezeife

The Speaker, Anambra House of Assembly, Dr Somtochukwu Udeze, said Late Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former Governor of the state, laid a solid progressive foundation renowned Harvard-trained Economist and retired federal permanent secretary to hold the shaky economy of Anambra during his tenure as Governor.

The Speaker described Ezeife’s death as a big loss to Anambra state and Nigeria at large.

Udeze said: “His ‘Think Home Philosophy’, introduced in 1991, led to the establishment of various indigenous industries and companies in the state by Anambra business executives.

“His numerous achievements as Governor in his barely two-year tenure motivated former President Olusegun Obasanjo to appoint him as his Special Adviser on Political Matters.

“He lived a fulfilled life as an accomplished politician, distinguished public servant and revered community leader with the title of ‘Okwadike Igboukwu’”.

He urged the people of Anambra to rekindle this vision and also called on politicians to emulate Ezeife’s humility, selflessness, prudence and dedication to duty.

He also prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.